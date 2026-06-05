DGP Khurania calls for technology-driven coastal security framework in Odisha

BHUBANESWAR: Director General of Police (DGP) YB Khurania on Thursday called for a robust, technology- driven and multi-agency coastal security framework, citing the rapid growth of maritime activities along the state’s coastline and the evolving security challenges that accompany them. Inaugurating the state-level coastal security seminar on ‘Coastal Security Framework: Challenges, Gaps & Way Forward’ here, Khurania highlighted the state’s efforts to strengthen surveillance, intelligence gathering and operational preparedness along its vast shoreline.

“Odisha has a coastline stretching over 574.7 km and to enhance its security, several proposals are under active consideration, including procurement of 10 patrol boats, installation of CCTV cameras at harbours and fish landing centres, establishment of mini control centres at Marine police stations, hiring five more trawlers, setting up floating and modular jetties and acquisition of antidrone systems,” the DGP said.

Khurania said the state government allocated Rs 149 crore in the last financial year and Rs 113 crore in the current financial year to strengthen Odisha Police’s Coastal Security Wing. He also informed that a state-of-the-art Command, Control and Training Centre has recently been established at the Coastal Security Wing headquarters in Bhubaneswar at a cost of Rs 5.28 crore. The facility aims to improve maritime domain awareness through the creation of a comprehensive maritime picture while also providing structured training to marine police personnel.