June 4 mandate a turning point for Odisha: CM Mohan Charan Majhi

BHUBANESWAR: Chief Minister Mohan Charan Majhi on Thursday described June 4 as a “revolutionary and glorious” day in Odisha’s political history, saying the mandate delivered by the people two years ago paved the way for a new era of good governance, transparency and development in the state. On the second anniversary of the BJP being elected to power in the state for the first time ending the 24 years uninterrupted Naveen Patnaik-led BJD government, Majhi expressed gratitude to the people of the state for their historic and clear mandate to the saffron party.

“The verdict had not only brought a strong government to power but also ended years of political stagnation and laid the foundation for a prosperous and progressive Odisha,” Majhi said in an X post. The chief minister said the government’s efforts over the past two years have been guided by service, good governance and welfare of the poor championed by Prime Minister Narendra Modi. He asserted that the double-engine government has accelerated the development of the state through close coordination with the Centre.

Highlighting the government’s priorities, the chief minister said the administration has focused on transparency, accountability and public welfare while striving for inclusive development of all sections of the society. He credited the people’s trust and support for strengthening the government’s resolve and commitment to transform Odisha into one the leading states in the country.

The BJP government led by Majhi is set to complete two years in office on June 12. To mark the occasion, the state government has planned a major celebration at Rairangpur, the hometown of President Droupadi Murmu. Both President Murmu and Prime Minister Modi are scheduled to attend the anniversary programme. The event is expected to showcase the government’s achievements and roadmap for the future.