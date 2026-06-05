Odisha bars usage of DMF funds beyond 25 km of mine boundary

BHUBANESWAR: The state government has introduced a new mechanism for sharing and utilisation of District Mineral Foundation (DMF) funds among mining- affected districts to ensure that the money is spent only in the areas impacted by mining activities. The new system has come into force from June 1.

As per a resolution notified by the Planning and Convergence department, DMF funds collected from a mine will be utilised only in the areas directly and indirectly affected by that particular mine in the ratio of 70:30. Areas within a radius of 15 km from the boundary of a mine will be treated as directly affected areas, while those located between 15 km and 25 km from the mine boundary will be considered indirectly affected. The government has made it clear that DMF funds shall not, under any circumstances, be utilised beyond 25 km from the boundary of a mine.