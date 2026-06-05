Odisha custodial death: Victim’s kin allege ‘pressure’ from police

BERHAMPUR: Allegations have surfaced against cops of attempting to influence the family of differently- abled youth Susanta Sahu who died after being reportedly subjected to torture inside Kabisuryanagar police station in Ganjam district five days ago. Even as a four-member team of the Human Rights Protection Cell (HRPC), led by DSP Annapurna Behera, intensified its probe, Susanta’s family alleged that police personnel were trying to influence their statements. His brother Srikanta Sahu claimed MKCG outpost officer Tulu Jena has been repeatedly pressurising them to state that Susanta’s condition worsened at the hospital and not inside the police station.

Another allegation levelled by the family related to an incident during police raid at Bhatakhali Hill on May 20. Family members alleged that during the raid, a home guard identified as Krushna Chandra Pradhan misbehaved with a woman named Pratima Sahu. Susanta allegedly recorded the incident on his mobile phone. The family suspected that police later targeted him fearing the video could become public and urged investigators to examine this angle as a possible motive.

Family members also demanded scrutiny of CCTV footage from Kabisuryanagar police station, Kabisuryanagar hospital, Aska hospital and MKCG Medical College and Hospital between May 25 and May 31 to establish the circumstances leading to Susanta’s deteriorating condition and death.