Odisha custodial death: Victim’s kin allege ‘pressure’ from police

BERHAMPUR: Allegations have surfaced against cops of attempting to influence the family of differently- abled youth Susanta Sahu who died after being reportedly subjected to torture inside Kabisuryanagar police station in Ganjam district five days ago. Even as a four-member team of the Human Rights Protection Cell (HRPC), led by DSP Annapurna Behera, intensified its probe, Susanta’s family alleged that police personnel were trying to influence their statements. His brother Srikanta Sahu claimed MKCG outpost officer Tulu Jena has been repeatedly pressurising them to state that Susanta’s condition worsened at the hospital and not inside the police station.
Another allegation levelled by the family related to an incident during police raid at Bhatakhali Hill on May 20. Family members alleged that during the raid, a home guard identified as Krushna Chandra Pradhan misbehaved with a woman named Pratima Sahu. Susanta allegedly recorded the incident on his mobile phone. The family suspected that police later targeted him fearing the video could become public and urged investigators to examine this angle as a possible motive.
Family members also demanded scrutiny of CCTV footage from Kabisuryanagar police station, Kabisuryanagar hospital, Aska hospital and MKCG Medical College and Hospital between May 25 and May 31 to establish the circumstances leading to Susanta’s deteriorating condition and death.
However, IG (Souther n Range) Niti Sekhar denied allegations of police intimidation. He said an unnatural death case had been registered since Susanta died during treatment and any call to family members could have been l inked to l e g al formalities.
Ganjam SP Harish BC said CCTV footage from Kabisuryanagar police station would be handed over to the HRPC team. Meanwhile, the HRPC team has been camping in Ganjam for the last three days, examining evidence and recording statements of family members and others connected to the case. On Wednesday, the team questioned Susanta’s family members from 11 am to 2 pm at the IB in Purushottampur.
Statements of Susanta’s brother Srikanta, father Khadala, wife Mamajin and other relatives were recorded separately and videographed as part of the inquiry. In the meantime, Professor Sudeepa Dash of the FMT department said the opinion regarding the cause of Susanta’s death has been kept reserved pending chemical examination of viscera sent to the State Forensic Science Laboratory in Bhubaneswar and histopathological examination to rule out any natural disease process.