Odisha govt steps in to assist family of deceased Balangir youth

BHUBANESWAR: The state government on Thursday stepped in to assist family of a 22-year-old youth from Balangir, who passed away while undergoing treatment at a private hospital in Bengaluru. The matter came to light after a social media user highlighted the plight of the deceased’s elderly parents, who reportedly have no source of income and were unable to bear the pending hospital bills and transportation expenses for bringing the mortal remains back to the state.

Following the appeal, the Chief Minister’s Office, the office of Health minister Mukesh Mahaling and Balangir district administration initiated efforts to coordinate assistance. Mahaling directed officials and the Balangir collector to look into the matter and extend necessary support.

As efforts gained momentum, state-based NGO Maa Tarini Seva Trust also joined the initiative. Discussions facilitated through the Health minister’s office reportedly led to positive developments, with the CEO of the retail chain where the deceased was employed agreeing to bear the expenses. Later, Mahaling shared that Rs 1.5 lakh was released from the District Red Cross Fund to provide immediate relief and support the family.