Odisha tightens mining oversight after CAG red flag

BHUBANESWAR: In a move to plug revenue leakages and strengthen regulatory oversight in the mining sector, the state government has ordered a statewide crackdown on illegal mining, grade manipulation, underreporting of production and other mineral-related irregularities. The directive comes against the backdrop of observations by the Comptroller and Auditor General (CAG), which had flagged substantial revenue losses to the state due to alleged undervaluation and misclassification of minerals, particularly iron ore. Official estimates have indicated a potential loss of more than Rs 4,162.79 crore due to undervaluation of iron ore transported through key corridors such as Joda-Koida-Jajpur.

The Steel and Mines department has directed the directorate of Mines and Geology and its field functionaries to intensify inspections, surveillance and enforcement measures across mining leases, transportation networks, storage facilities and mineral trading points. “Strict vigil should be maintained against grade manipulation, dilution, blending, misclassification or misdeclaration of mineral grades intended to influence valuation, realisation of royalty as well as auction premium and other dues payable,” said additional chief secretary (Steel and Mines) DK Singh in an official communication to director of Mines and Geology Rohit Kumar Lenka.