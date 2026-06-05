Odisha woman medico found dead in river, suicide suspected

CUTTACK: The body of a 28-year-old woman medico from Mayurbhanj district was found floating in the Kathajodi river near Netaji Subhas Chandra Bose Setu under Barang police limits on Thursday. The deceased was identified as Chandrika Hembram of Udala in Mayurbhanj.

According to reports, some morning walkers noticed a bag and a pair of slippers lying unattended on the bridge and alerted the police and the Fire Services, suspecting that someone may have jumped into the river. Police and fire service personnel rushed to the spot, recovered the woman’s body from the river. Police later identified her with the help of an Aadhaar card and other documents found inside the bag.

A mobile phone was also recovered. Investigation revealed that Chandrika was a final-year MBBS student at Fakir Mohan Medical College and Hospital in Balasore. Police informed her parents and handed over the body after the postmortem. While the family is yet to lodge any complaint, preliminary investigation suggests that Chandrika died by suicide after allegedly jumping into the river from the bridge, a senior police officer said.

(Assistance for those having suicidal thoughts is available on helpline 104 or Tele MANAS 14416)