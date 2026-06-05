Orissa HC stops vending zone work on Jagannath temple land in Cuttack

CUTTACK: The Orissa High Court has ordered maintenance of status quo over a proposed 20-shop vending zone in Cuttack after residents claimed the land earmarked for the project is recorded in the name of Lord Jagann athand under consideration for settlement with existing occupants. A vacation bench comprising Justices Mruganka Sekhar Sahoo and MS Raman passed the interim order while hearing a petition filed by four residents of Nimpur in ward no 48 under the Cuttack Municipal Corporation (CMC).

The petition challenged the initiation of construction of a vending zone at Gayanana Chhak following issuance of a tender notice on May 21. Appearing for the petitioners, advocate Sukant Kumar Dalai contended that the record of rights (RoR) identifies the owner of the land as Shri Jagannath Mahaprabhu Bije, Puri. He argued that the petitioners have been residing on the plots and have constructed dwelling houses there.

According to the petition, the process for settlement of the land in favour of occupants is already underway under the government’s uniform land-settlement policy. Dalai also placed before the court documents relating to applications for purchase of land belonging to the Puri Jagannath Temple administration. One of the petitioners, Bhagyadhar Swain, has reportedly applied for settlement of the land on which he resides.

The petitioners alleged that construction of the proposed vending zone would adversely affect their residential properties and undermine their prospects of securing legal settlement of the land. They sought judicial intervention to halt the project. Taking note of the submissions, the high court’s vacation bench issued notices to the state government, CMC, collector Cuttack, tehsildar Tangi-Choudwar and Shree Jagannath Temple Administration.

As an interim measure, the bench directed all parties to maintain status quo regarding the nature, character, possession and ownership of the disputed property connected with the proposed vending zone until the next hearing. The case has been scheduled for admission hearing in the week commencing July 27.