Truck plows into parked motorcycles after brake failure in Odisha, none injured

JEYPORE: A major mishap was averted in Koraput town when a loaded truck reportedly suffered brake failure and rammed into several parked two-wheelers before crashing into the premises of a gas agency near the RTO Office area along National Highway-26 on Thursday.

According to eyewitnesses, the truck carrying jute sacks was entering the town when the driver lost control after the vehicle’s brakes allegedly failed on a downhill stretch. The speeding vehicle veered off the road and ploughed into a row of motorcycles parked along the roadside, leaving more than eight bikes badly damaged.

The truck finally came to a halt after entering the compound of the HP Gas agency, triggering panic among shopkeepers, commuters and local residents in the busy commercial area. Fortunately, no casualties were reported, though several people had a narrow escape. Soon after the incident, Koraput Town police reached the spot and brought the situation under control. Traffic movement on the stretch was briefly affected as crowds gathered at the accident site.