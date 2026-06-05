Truck plows into parked motorcycles after brake failure in Odisha, none injured

JEYPORE: A major mishap was averted in Koraput town when a loaded truck reportedly suffered brake failure and rammed into several parked two-wheelers before crashing into the premises of a gas agency near the RTO Office area along National Highway-26 on Thursday.
According to eyewitnesses, the truck carrying jute sacks was entering the town when the driver lost control after the vehicle’s brakes allegedly failed on a downhill stretch. The speeding vehicle veered off the road and ploughed into a row of motorcycles parked along the roadside, leaving more than eight bikes badly damaged.
The truck finally came to a halt after entering the compound of the HP Gas agency, triggering panic among shopkeepers, commuters and local residents in the busy commercial area. Fortunately, no casualties were reported, though several people had a narrow escape. Soon after the incident, Koraput Town police reached the spot and brought the situation under control. Traffic movement on the stretch was briefly affected as crowds gathered at the accident site.
Later, the damaged vehicles were removed and the road cleared. Police have launched an investigation into the incident and are examining the exact cause of the brake failure. The latest mishap has once again raised concerns over road safety at the accident-prone location. On December 20 last year, a similar chain collision at the same spot had left 10 vehicles including three vans damaged and one driver injured.
Local residents alleged that indiscriminate roadside parking in front of banks and commercial establishments has made the stretch increasingly vulnerable to accidents. They pointed out that vehicles are routinely parked along the highway margin, reducing manoeuvring space for heavy vehicles negotiating the descent into the town.
Residents urged the district administration to take immediate steps including creation of designated parking zones, installation of warning signboards and stricter enforcement of noparking regulations to prevent further mishaps at the spot.