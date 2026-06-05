Two UP men nabbed with ganja worth Rs 10 lakh after car chase

SUNDARGARH: Sundargarh Sadar police nabbed two inter-state drug peddlers with 90 kg of ganja from near Karamdihi after a car chase on state highway-10 on Wednesday evening. The accused are Kausal Srivastav (41) of Allahabad and Sunil Sahu (34) of Sultanpur in Uttar Pradesh. Police said the accused duo was transporting the contraband from Boudh district to UP. Sundargarh SDPO Nirmal Mohapatra said acting on a tip off, a police team tried to intercept the car carrying the contraband.

However, the smugglers took the wrong lane of SH-10 to escape. Police chased the car to some distance before intercepting it. He said in the presence of an executive magistrate, the ganja weighing around 90 kg and valued at about Rs 10 lakh was seized from the four-wheeler. Three mobile phones, Aadhaar cards and driving licences of the two accused were also seized.

The SDPO said preliminary investigation revealed that the car was bearing a fake registration number to evade police attention. The drug peddlers were carrying the contraband from Boudh district in Odisha to UP. The accused duo was produced in court and remanded in judicial custody.