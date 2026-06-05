Two women found dead under mysterious circumstances in Ganjam, Nayagarh; murder suspected

BERHAMPUR: Two women were found dead under mysterious circumstances in separate incidents reported from Ganjam and Nayagarh districts, prompting police to launch investigation into possible murder cases. In Ganjam, the body of 37-year-old Ritu Pradhan was recovered from an agriculture field near Khandadeuli village under Aska police limits on Thursday. Following the discovery, police rushed to the spot and began an investigation. Police said preliminary investigation suggested that the woman was murdered.

It is suspected that Ritu may have been killed elsewhere and her body dumped in the field. Aska SDPO Sourav Ranjan Pradhan said the woman’s husband Anuj Pradhan has been detained for questioning. Investigation is underway to determine the circumstances leading to her death.

Similarly, a 40-year-old woman, identified as Nirupama Swain, was found dead in Gholahandi village under Daspalla police limits in Nayagarh district on the day. Local residents alleged that she may have been raped and murdered. Police sources said Nirupama lived with her 60-year-old widowed mother Chaina Swain. On Wednesday evening, she attended a birthday celebration near her house before visiting a nearby mandap at around 8.30 pm.

She reportedly left the mandap shortly afterwards and was not seen again After discovering the woman’s body on Thursday, villagers informed police. Additional SP Subas Panda and Daspalla IIC Binaya Ranjan Parida reached the spot and launched an investigation. A dog squad was deployed and a scientific team roped in to assist with evidence collection.

Police said the victim’s mobile phone records and WhatsApp communications are being scrutinised. Investigators are examining multiple leads. Forensic and scientific evidence are awaited to determine the exact cause of the woman’s death.