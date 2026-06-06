Debashish Samantaray files papers as BJP candidate for Rajya Sabha bypoll

BHUBANESWAR: Debashish Samantaray on Friday filed his nomination papers as the BJP candidate for the Rajya Sabha by-election from Odisha, scheduled on June 18. He is set to be elected without contest as Opposition BJD and Congress are unlikely to field any candidate against him.

Samantaray was accompanied by Chief Minister Mohan Charan Majhi, BJP state president Manmohan Samal, deputy chief minister KV Singh Deo and other senior leaders for filing his nomination papers.

The former MP had joined BJP on May 26 after resigning from the BJD and Rajya Sabha. He was named as the BJP candidate for the bypoll on Thursday.

“I will get a better opportunity to serve the people as BJP is in power both in the state and Centre. I thank the central and state BJP leadership for nominating me,” he said.