Kendrapara youth’s skeleton found stuffed in sack nine days after murder

KENDRAPARA: Skeleton of a missing dalit youth was found stuffed in a sack near Petapada village under Aul police limits here on Friday.

Police said 23-year-old Gouranga Sethi of Mahadeipatana village went missing on May 27. After two days, his father Arun Sethi filed a complaint in Aul police station alleging that Gouranga was abducted and killed by six persons.

Acting on the complaint, police launched an investigation and arrested one Pratap Mahakuda of Mahadeipatana for his alleged involvement in kidnap and murder of the dalit youth.

During interrogation, the accused reportedly admitted that he along with five others killed Gouranga and dumped his body in the bushes near Petapada village after packing it in a sack. Based on the information, police scouted the area and recovered the youth’s skeleton. A shoe was also found near the skeleton.

Police said the flesh of the missing youth was completely consumed by jackals, dogs and other animals. His family members identified the skeleton through the clothes and shoe.