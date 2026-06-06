Mayurbhanj BJD protests fuel price hike

BARIPADA: Protesting the recent hikes in fuel prices, the Mayurbhanj unit of BJD gheraoed the district collector’s office on Friday.

In the morning, hundreds of BJD workers marched to the collectorate and staged a demonstration and before laying siege to the office. The agitators alleged that prices of essential commodities have increased significantly under the BJP government, directly affecting middle-class households.

The BJD leaders claimed that under the BJP government, prices of petrol, diesel, LPG, medicines, edible oils, agricultural inputs, fertilisers, and pesticides have gone up. Even OMFED milk prices have reportedly increased by Rs 4 per litre. “The anti-people policies of the BJP’s double-engine government have left the public struggling under inflation, disrupting household budgets and causing widespread distress,” they alleged.

The BJD leaders also criticised the government over the NEET question paper leak, stating that it has jeopardised the future of many students.

Later in the day, a BJD delegation submitted a memorandum addressed to the Odisha Governor to additional district magistrate Dukhabandhu Naik.