Medical student's death: Boyfriend booked for abetment of suicide in Odisha

CUTTACK: A day after the body of a 28-year-old medical student was recovered from Kathajodi river, a case was registered against her boyfriend on charges of abetment of suicide.
The body of Chandrika Hembram, an MBBS student from Fakir Mohan Medical College and Hospital in Balasore, was found floating on the Kathajodi river near Netaji Subhas Chandra Bose Setu under Barang police limits on Thursday morning.
Speaking to mediapersons on the day, Chandrika’s family members claimed that she was killed by her boyfriend, Bhimsen Prasad Tudu, with the help of another woman. They alleged that Chandrika and Bhimsen were in a relationship since their school days and had planned to marry in 2027. However, tensions reportedly arose after Bhimsen developed a relationship with another woman.
The family alleged that Bhimsen frequently harassed Chandrika after developing the second relationship and the two conspired to kill her. They further said that Chandrika, who was undergoing treatment for a skin ailment, had come to Bhubaneswar on Tuesday for a medical check-up. After visiting the doctor, she stayed at her sister’s residence in the city. They said Chandrika left the house while her sister was away at a mall, informing her over the phone that she had stepped out for some work.
When Chandrika failed to return, her sister repeatedly tried to contact her, but her mobile phone was switched off. On Wednesday, the phone reportedly rang on several occasions, but no one answered the calls.
Cuttack ACP Amitav Mohapatra said Chandrika’s mother has lodged an FIR accusing Bhimsen and the other woman of being responsible for her daughter’s death. “Based on the FIR, the unnatural death case registered following the recovery of the body has been converted into a case of abetment of suicide. Investigation is underway, including verification of CCTV footage and analysis of call records,” Mohapatra said.