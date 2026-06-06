Medical student's death: Boyfriend booked for abetment of suicide in Odisha

CUTTACK: A day after the body of a 28-year-old medical student was recovered from Kathajodi river, a case was registered against her boyfriend on charges of abetment of suicide.

The body of Chandrika Hembram, an MBBS student from Fakir Mohan Medical College and Hospital in Balasore, was found floating on the Kathajodi river near Netaji Subhas Chandra Bose Setu under Barang police limits on Thursday morning.

Speaking to mediapersons on the day, Chandrika’s family members claimed that she was killed by her boyfriend, Bhimsen Prasad Tudu, with the help of another woman. They alleged that Chandrika and Bhimsen were in a relationship since their school days and had planned to marry in 2027. However, tensions reportedly arose after Bhimsen developed a relationship with another woman.