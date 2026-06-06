Minor driver of sand-laden truck tries to run over cops near Vedvyas in Rourkela

ROURKELA: In a bid to evade an enforcement checkpoint, a multi-axle truck illegally transporting sand reportedly tried to run over Panposh SDPO Sushant Das and other police personnel on NH-143 near Vedvyas here in the wee hours of Friday.
The escaping truck, reportedly driven by a 17-year-old, was later intercepted by a team of Brahmani Tarang (BT) police after a chase on the highway, said police.
SDPO Das informed that on direction of Rourkela SP Nitesh Wadhwani, vehicle inspection was being carried out on NH-143. At around 3.30 am, police spotted a Hyva truck speeding towards Rourkela from Kuanrmunda. On being signalled to stop, truck driver Sameer Topno, a minor from Koida block in Sundargarh, reportedly tried to run the vehicle over them.
However, Das and other police personnel present at the spot took evasive action following which the truck reversed its direction and tried to escape towards Kuanrmunda. The SDPO said after a chase, the fleeing truck was intercepted near Sankh bridge. During the same time, two other trucks involved in illegal transportation of sand were stopped.
Das said preliminary investigation revealed that though the sand mining lease was issued for Pradhanpali Balughat of Koel river at Rourkela side, the trucks were taking another route through Kuanrmunda and illegally transporting sand to different destinations including TCI and IDC areas besides Koida without valid transit permit and documents.
Three separate cases were registered in BT police station. Three drivers - Sameer, Num Mani Singh (32) and Mahesh Oram (24) - were detained along with two helpers, Abhijit Dehury (25) and Niranjan Singh (27).
The SDPO said involvement of the lease holder of Pradhanpali Balughat and owners of the seized vehicles in illegal transportation of sand is under verification.
Two days ago, members of the sand mafia had assaulted two police constables near Amlipali of Sundargarh Town police limits during a drive against illegal sand transportation.