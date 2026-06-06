Minor driver of sand-laden truck tries to run over cops near Vedvyas in Rourkela

ROURKELA: In a bid to evade an enforcement checkpoint, a multi-axle truck illegally transporting sand reportedly tried to run over Panposh SDPO Sushant Das and other police personnel on NH-143 near Vedvyas here in the wee hours of Friday.

The escaping truck, reportedly driven by a 17-year-old, was later intercepted by a team of Brahmani Tarang (BT) police after a chase on the highway, said police.

SDPO Das informed that on direction of Rourkela SP Nitesh Wadhwani, vehicle inspection was being carried out on NH-143. At around 3.30 am, police spotted a Hyva truck speeding towards Rourkela from Kuanrmunda. On being signalled to stop, truck driver Sameer Topno, a minor from Koida block in Sundargarh, reportedly tried to run the vehicle over them.

However, Das and other police personnel present at the spot took evasive action following which the truck reversed its direction and tried to escape towards Kuanrmunda. The SDPO said after a chase, the fleeing truck was intercepted near Sankh bridge. During the same time, two other trucks involved in illegal transportation of sand were stopped.