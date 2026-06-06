Odisha government collects record Rs 840 crore as liquor outlet application fees

BHUBANESWAR: The state government has collected the highest-ever Rs 840 crore from application fees for allotment of retail liquor shops.

Excise minister Prithiviraj Harichandan told mediapersons that the department had received 29,000 applications for allotment of 1,164 shops. Though the fees had been fixed at Rs 3 lakh for foreign liquor outlets and Rs 2 lakh for country liquor shops, high demand districts reported large number of applicants per shop.

The collection from 24,000 applications was Rs 650 crore in 2024. The increase in collection was Rs 190 crore more even though 15 per cent less shops have been allotted in 2026, officials said.

They said that in Rourkela city alone, there were 940 applications for 32 foreign liquor outlets which fetched Rs 28.2 crore. Applications received from some other districts for allotment of shops are, 640 from Bhadrak, 585 from Balasore, 532 from Balangir and 357 from Mayurbhanj.

Presiding over the meeting of the excise superintendents here, the minister directed officials to adopt a zero-tolerance approach to illegal liquor trade. Illegal drug and liquor trade is not just causing loss of lives and wealth, but also creating law and order situations in the state. There is need for regular and stringent action under the law against persons involved in such activities, he stressed.