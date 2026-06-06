Odisha government to start rapid survey of schemes

BHUBANESWAR: The state government has decided to start rapid survey-based assessment of government schemes to find out operational bottlenecks and reorient implementation strategy to improve efficiency.

Seven educational institutions - the Odisha University of Agriculture and Technology (OUAT), Utkal University, IIT-Bhubaneswar, NISER, XIM University, NABARD and NIT, Rourkela - have been empanelled by the state government to take up the assessment. Several schemes launched by the BJP government like Subhadra Yojana, Samrudhha Krushak Yojana, Godabarisha Mishra Adarsha Prathamika Vidyalaya, Madho Singh Haath Kharch Yojana, Antodaya Gruha Yojana and Setu Bandhan Yojana are some of the schemes which will be assessed in the first phase.

The exercise aims to get realtime, ground-level feedback on how schemes are functioning, where delays occur and what changes are needed to ensure benefits reach citizens faster. Instead of lengthy evaluations, quick and targeted surveys will be conducted across districts.

The assessment will focus on scheme design, monitoring system and gap mapping to determine effectiveness of implementation. Digital tools and mobile-based feedback will be used.