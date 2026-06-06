Odisha Police launch security sensitivity mapping of harbours, fish landing units

BHUBANESWAR: In a bid to prevent any infiltration bid through the state’s coastline, Odisha Police have launched security sensitivity mapping of all four harbours and 69 fish landing centres (FLCs) in the state.
Sources said the existing patrol penetration lacks a risk-ranked target list and security sensitivity mapping will provide the vulnerability index of a harbour or FLC, which can be used to decide the patrolling frequency, force deployment and technological requirements at vulnerable locations.
The mapping will determine the vulnerability index of the FLCs based on eights parameters including jetty hydrology, terrain and geography, security infrastructure, security history and intelligence, vessel profile and community participation.
During a state-level coastal security seminar held here on Thursday, ADG of Railways and Coastal Security Arun Bothra said the vulnerability index directly drives decisions regarding setting up new Marine police stations, police outposts, induction of surveillance technology, deployment of special police officers and resource allocation at sensitive locations.
As part of security sensitivity mapping, surveillance and monitoring infrastructure will be enhanced to prevent any infiltration bid through the vulnerable areas. Elevated observation posts and watch towers will be set-up at strategic positions overlooking the approach channels, night-vision CCTV cameras will be installed at jetties, anchorage zones, creek approaches and access roads, he added.
Bothra also said a community-based mechanism to report any suspicious activity will also be developed by involving fishermen, boat owners, harbour workers and village volunteers. Odisha Police is also planning to introduce a community-driven coastal security and safety initiative similar to Kerala’s Kadalora Jagratha Samithi (KJS).
During the seminar, Kerala Police Coastal Security Wing’s officials shared the details about their KJS initiative. Odisha Police may launch an identical initiative to enhance coordination between coastal communities and enforcement agencies. Police are of the opinion that promoting public participation in coastal security will ensure timely reporting of suspicious movement and activities.