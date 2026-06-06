Odisha Police launch security sensitivity mapping of harbours, fish landing units

BHUBANESWAR: In a bid to prevent any infiltration bid through the state’s coastline, Odisha Police have launched security sensitivity mapping of all four harbours and 69 fish landing centres (FLCs) in the state.

Sources said the existing patrol penetration lacks a risk-ranked target list and security sensitivity mapping will provide the vulnerability index of a harbour or FLC, which can be used to decide the patrolling frequency, force deployment and technological requirements at vulnerable locations.

The mapping will determine the vulnerability index of the FLCs based on eights parameters including jetty hydrology, terrain and geography, security infrastructure, security history and intelligence, vessel profile and community participation.

During a state-level coastal security seminar held here on Thursday, ADG of Railways and Coastal Security Arun Bothra said the vulnerability index directly drives decisions regarding setting up new Marine police stations, police outposts, induction of surveillance technology, deployment of special police officers and resource allocation at sensitive locations.