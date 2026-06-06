Odisha should brand its mangoes, says deputy chief minister KV Singh Deo

BHUBANESWAR: Deputy chief minister KV Singh Deo on Friday stressed the need to brand Odisha’s mangoes to enhance farmers’ incomes and boost agricultural exports.

Addressing the mango festival here, the deputy chief minister said that farmers should also adopt crop diversification to boost agricultural productivity. He urged the farmers to move away from traditional methods by diversifying into pulses, oilseeds, and fruit crops like dragon fruit, which offer great medicinal value. He highlighted the state government’s initiatives to expose local farmers to successful agricultural practices across India.

Jointly organised by ICAR-IIHR, Bengaluru and directorate of Horticulture, Odisha, the event displayed the state’s rich mango heritage, biodiversity conservation, and sustainable farming. The festival brought together hundreds of growers, experts, and enthusiasts to promote climate-resilient horticulture and raise awareness for agricultural land protection under the ‘Khet Bachao Abhiyan’.

An exhibition featuring over 60 mango varieties, ranging from popular local cultivars to exotic varieties such as Miyazaki and high-yielding Arka hybrids, was a major attraction.

The platform enabled scientists to interact directly with farmers on orchard management and pest control. Several farmer producer organisations (FPOs) set up stalls to sell quality mangoes directly to consumers, strengthening market linkages.