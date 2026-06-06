Odisha woman’s final rites delayed by 20 hours as villagers refuse to step in

BARGARH: In a shocking case of caste discrimination, the funeral of an elderly woman of Marhatikra village in Bargarh’s Attabira block was delayed for more than 20 hours after local residents allegedly refused to come forward to perform her last rites.

The 60-year-old woman, who had reportedly been ostracised for years over her inter-caste marriage, was eventually cremated with the assistance of volunteers from a local organisation.

According to sources, Shanti Bariha married a man from another caste around 20 years ago. Following the marriage, she was reportedly ostracised by her family and socially boycotted by villagers. Since then, she was living in isolation.

When Shanti’s husband Madan died around five years ago, no one from the village reportedly came forward to help with the funeral. Left with no alternative, she had paid two persons Rs 500 to dig a grave where she buried her husband herself.