Relocated tusker released in Odisha's Similipal after 36-hour journey, inter-departmental row

ANGUL/BARIPADA: After spending nearly 36 hours in a truck, a 45-year-old tranquilised tusker relocated from Angul forest division was finally released in a protective area in Talbandh wildlife range within Similipal (north) wildlife division on Friday.

An alleged communication gap between two forest divisions was resolved following an order from the principal chief conservator of forest (PCCF) (wildlife) office on the day.

On Thursday, hundreds of residents in Satkosia range area strongly protested the animal’s arrival and gheraoed the range office when the Forest department made an attempt to release the tusker in Similipal. The Similipal authorities claimed that no communication over the elephant’s release was received.

However, Angul DFO Nitish Kumar refuted the claims that the matter was not intimated. The relocation decision was taken as per the direction of PCCF (wildlife) and counterparts in Baripada circle were informed about the decision and transportation, he added.

However, there was still no clarity on the number of human deaths caused by the tusker as the Angul division provided confusing figures. While Angul DFO confirmed one death, unofficial report and subordinate staff put the death toll at seven in Bantala and Angul Sadar range.