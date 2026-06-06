SIR drive in Odisha: Over 43 pc forms distributed in one week

BHUBANESWAR: The Special Intensive Revision (SIR) of the electoral roll in Odisha has made substantial progress in its first week, with more than 43 per cent of enumeration forms distributed and collected across the state, the office of the chief electoral officer said on Friday.

Over 1.45 crore enumeration forms have already been distributed among the voters, accounting for 43.47 pc of the state’s 3.34 crore electors, it said.

Officials said the response from voters so far has been encouraging, with booth-level officers (BLOs) actively conducting door-to-door visits across urban, rural and remote areas. They expressed confidence that the distribution and collection of forms would be completed well before the June 28 deadline. Intensive efforts are underway to cover the remaining voters over the coming weeks, the CEO office stated.

A total of 45,255 BLOs have been deployed across the state for the exercise. During household visits, each voter is being provided with two pre-printed enumeration forms. After verification, one copy is retained by the BLO, while the second signed copy is returned to the voter as an acknowledgement receipt.

To ensure maximum participation, district administrations have launched extensive awareness campaigns through mobile publicity vehicles, public announcements, hoardings, LED displays and social media outreach.

Officials clarified that no additional documents are being collected from voters as part of the enumeration process. They said electors may also download the form from the Election Commission’s voter services portal and submit it online.

The exercise is also receiving support from 33,026 booth-level agents (BLAs) appointed by various political parties, who are assisting BLOs in the field to ensure that no eligible voter is left out of the revision process, sources said.