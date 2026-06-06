Soumya died of brain injury caused by assault: Report

BHUBANESWAR: Even as the National Human Rights Commission continues its probe into the lynching of government railway police (GRP) Soumya Ranjan Swain, postmortem report has revealed that the 32-year-old policeman died because of severe head injuries during the disturbing incident.

The injuries were caused by heavy blunt force trauma. The postmortem report, seen by this paper, said key reason of Soumya’s death was ‘subarachnoid haemorrhage of brain’. There was serious bleeding inside his brain, caused by strong blows to the head and body. The bleeding damaged the brain severely enough to cause his death.

The report also disclosed that he sustained multiple injuries all over his body including face, head, neck, back, arms, thighs and legs. In the violent attack, Soumya suffered deep bruises and lacerations, swelling and blood collection under the scalp and internal bleeding around different parts of the brain.

The report indicated the injuries were ante-mortem in nature, meaning they occurred before his death. The doctors opined that the injuries were caused within six hours of his death. It concluded that Soumya died due to brain haemorrhage resulting from multiple force injuries, especially to his head. Soumya’s viscera, urine and blood samples have been handed over to the police for forensic examination to ascertain if he was under any intoxication during the incident. They even provided his nail clip, scalp hair and dry blood soaked gauge to the police for examination.