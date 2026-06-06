Srimandir team to meet President Murmu, PM Modi over untimely Rath Yatra

PURI: A delegation of the Shree Jagannath Temple managing committee will meet President Droupadi Murmu and Prime Minister Narendra Modi over the untimely conduct of Rath Yatra across the country.

Informing this to the media on Friday, chief administrator of Shree Jagannath Temple Administration (SJTA) Arabinda Padhee said the Srimandir delegation will visit New Delhi for the meetings after the Rath Yatra at Puri on July 16

At the temple managing committee meeting held on the day, it was also decided that a resolution will be sent to the state government for taking steps to prevent untimely observance of Rath Yatra as it defies the tenets of Jagannath rituals, said Padhee.

Chairman of the committee, Puri Gajapati Dibyasingh Deb expressed concern over reluctance of ISKCON to adhere to the rituals of the Srimandir almanac in organising Rath Yatra outside India. After strong protests, ISKCON has stopped organising untimely Rath Yatra in the country.

Earlier, the Puri Gajapati had also written to President Murmu and PM Modi separately to flag the violations by ISKCON and sought their intervention.

On the day, the temple managing committee approved the schedule of rituals of the deities prepared by the sub-committee and Chhatisha Nijog, beginning from Snana Purnima, Rath Yatra, Bahuda Yatra and Suna Besha till Niladri Bije.