Unable to sell land, dalit man ends life in Kendrapara collector’s office

KENDRAPARA: A 26-year-old dalit man reportedly hanged himself in the Kendrapara collector’s office on Friday after being unable to sell his land to buyers from the general category.

The deceased was identified as Srichandan Mallick of Raitundi village under Nikirei police limits. Police sources said Srichandan hanged himself from the iron railings of the collector’s office with a towel at around 1 pm. Due to morning office, a handful of people were present at the collectorate when the youth took the extreme step.

Family members alleged that Srichandan was facing mental harassment at the hands of revenue officials. Since the last six months, the youth had been reportedly running from pillar to post to get permission from the revenue office to sell his land to buyers from the general category.

Under section 22 of the Orissa Land Reforms (OLR) Act, 1960, a Scheduled Caste (SC) person cannot sell or transfer land to a general category person without prior written permission from a revenue officer.