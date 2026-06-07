3 panchayat staff embezzle ‘pension’ money of the dead in Jagatsinghpur, suspended

JAGATSINGHPUR: Jagatsinghpur collector J Sonal on Saturday placed the panchayat executive officer (PEO) and assistant development extension officer (ADEO) of Balikuda’s Sangrampur panchayat, and the ADEO of Salijanga panchayat under Jagatsinghpur block under suspension for their alleged involvement in misappropriating funds that were being disbursed as pension in the name of deceased beneficiaries.

The suspended officials are Sangrampur panchayat PEO Sarbeswar Das, ADEO Paramita Barik and Salijanga panchayat ADEO Sumana Rout. Official sources said Rout was working as gram rozgar sevak (GRS) of Sangrampur panchayat when the fraud took place between 2022 and 2025.

Sources said nearly 805 beneficiaries of Sangrampur panchayat have been receiving old age pension and widow pension under the Madhu Babu Pension Scheme, while 268 beneficiaries are being covered under the National Social Assistance Programme (NSAP).

However last month, it came to light that pension was still being disbursed in the names of at least eight beneficiaries who died around three to four years ago.