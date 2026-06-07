3 panchayat staff embezzle ‘pension’ money of the dead in Jagatsinghpur, suspended

JAGATSINGHPUR: Jagatsinghpur collector J Sonal on Saturday placed the panchayat executive officer (PEO) and assistant development extension officer (ADEO) of Balikuda’s Sangrampur panchayat, and the ADEO of Salijanga panchayat under Jagatsinghpur block under suspension for their alleged involvement in misappropriating funds that were being disbursed as pension in the name of deceased beneficiaries.
The suspended officials are Sangrampur panchayat PEO Sarbeswar Das, ADEO Paramita Barik and Salijanga panchayat ADEO Sumana Rout. Official sources said Rout was working as gram rozgar sevak (GRS) of Sangrampur panchayat when the fraud took place between 2022 and 2025.
Sources said nearly 805 beneficiaries of Sangrampur panchayat have been receiving old age pension and widow pension under the Madhu Babu Pension Scheme, while 268 beneficiaries are being covered under the National Social Assistance Programme (NSAP).
However last month, it came to light that pension was still being disbursed in the names of at least eight beneficiaries who died around three to four years ago.
After coming to know of the fraud, family members of the deceased alleged that the pension funds were being embezzled by the PEO and ADEO with the knowledge of the sarpanch. Subsequently, they lodged a complaint with the Balikuda police in this connection.
Following the allegations, the district administration formed a four-member committee to investigate the matter, and directed it to submit report within three days. As per the inquiry report, government funds amounting to Rs 2.38 lakh had been misappropriated through pension payments made in the name of the deceased beneficiaries.
Based on the findings, the collector placed the three officials on suspension for alleged misappropriation of government funds and negligence of duty, under Rule 12(1)(a) of the Odisha Civil Services (Classification, Control and Appeal) Rules, 1962.
Balikuda block development officer (BDO) Bidyadhar Danpat said the suspension orders were served to the officials concerned on the day, for their information and necessary action.