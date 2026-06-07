CM Majhi unveils Rs 15 crore plan for Sambalpur Football Academy

SAMBALPUR: Chief Minister Mohan Charan Majhi on Saturday announced the expansion and modernisation plan for the Sambalpur Football Academy, with an investment of Rs 15 crore, earmarked for the development of world-class football infrastructure, including three FIFA-standard full-size grounds and two state-of-the-art futsal courts.
During his one-day visit to Sambalpur, the chief minister toured the academy and lauded the infrastructure and modernisation achieved by the institution. He said the initiative would further strengthen the academy’s journey to a globally competitive level.
Addressing a gathering at the academy, Majhi said that work on the Rs 15 crore infrastructure project has already commenced. The upgraded facilities are expected to significantly enhance training standards and provide aspiring footballers with exposure to professional-level sporting infrastructure. Expressing confidence in the academy’s future, he said. “The initiative will create greater opportunities for young footballers from grassroots areas and help them achieve success at the national and international levels,” he added.
Majhi praised its long-standing commitment to football development and noted that the institution, established in 2007 as a wing of the Samaleswari Sporting Club, has emerged as one of the most significant platforms for nurturing football talent in the state and providing players with opportunities to gain recognition at the national level. Highlighting the academy’s achievements over the past 19 years, the chief minister said hundreds of talented footballers have emerged from the institution and gone on to represent Odisha in national football tournaments across various categories, bringing laurels to the state.
The chief minister further stated that from this year onwards, 30 talented footballers below the age of 14, selected through the annual CM Cup football tournament, will receive free residential coaching at the academy. The selected players will also be provided quality education in nearby educational institutions alongside advanced football training.
Panchayati Raj minister Rabi Narayan Naik, Rajya Sabha MP Manmohan Samal, Sambalpur MLA Jayanarayan Mishra, IG (Northern Range) Himanshu Lal and Sambalpur collector Siddheshwar Baliram Bondar were present.
The CM also attended the Samarop Utsav of the RSS organised in the premises of Vidya Vikash School. He also attended the ongoing All India Kabaddi Tournament organised by Sambalpur Kabaddi Lovers organisation at Gangadhar Mandap.