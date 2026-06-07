CM Majhi unveils Rs 15 crore plan for Sambalpur Football Academy

SAMBALPUR: Chief Minister Mohan Charan Majhi on Saturday announced the expansion and modernisation plan for the Sambalpur Football Academy, with an investment of Rs 15 crore, earmarked for the development of world-class football infrastructure, including three FIFA-standard full-size grounds and two state-of-the-art futsal courts.

During his one-day visit to Sambalpur, the chief minister toured the academy and lauded the infrastructure and modernisation achieved by the institution. He said the initiative would further strengthen the academy’s journey to a globally competitive level.

Addressing a gathering at the academy, Majhi said that work on the Rs 15 crore infrastructure project has already commenced. The upgraded facilities are expected to significantly enhance training standards and provide aspiring footballers with exposure to professional-level sporting infrastructure. Expressing confidence in the academy’s future, he said. “The initiative will create greater opportunities for young footballers from grassroots areas and help them achieve success at the national and international levels,” he added.