Dy CM KV Singh Deo asserts Odisha's renewable energy vision

BHUBANESWAR: Deputy chief minister KV Singh Deo on Saturday inaugurated the Avaada Bharat Uday Yatra here and reiterated the state’s commitment to renewable energy and clean energy investments.

Addressing citizens, students, industry representatives and community members on the occasion, he said India has made significant progress in clean energy under Prime Minister Narendra Modi’s leadership through initiatives such as the National Green Hydrogen Mission and PM-KUSUM.

He highlighted renewable energy’s role in reducing carbon emissions, strengthening energy security and creating employment opportunities.

President and head of Green Hydrogen/Ammonia Business and New Initiatives at Avaada Group Prashant Choubey, additional chief secretary Vishal Dev, OPTCL CMD Bhaskar Jyoti Sharma and GRIDCO managing director Satyapriya Rath were present. Avaada Group chairman Vineet Mittal also spoke.