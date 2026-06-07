Eight held with leopard hide in Odisha's Rayagada district

BERHAMPUR: Forest officials on Saturday arrested eight persons while they were attempting to sell a leopard hide in Revulkana village under Kalyansinghpur forest range of Rayagada district. Acting on a tip-off, a joint team of forest officials from Rayagada and Kalahandi divisions conducted raid in the village and apprehended the accused.

Forest officials said the accused would be interrogated about the source from which they obtained the leopard hide, and whether a larger wildlife trafficking network is involved in this matter. Further investigation is underway.