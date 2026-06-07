Elderly woman assaulted by kangaroo court over theft charge in Odisha's Nayagarh district

BERHAMPUR: A 61-year-old woman was allegedly humiliated and assaulted over suspicion of theft under the diktat of a kangaroo court, at Jamusahi village under Kasandha panchayat in Nayagarh district.
The incident occurred on Thursday but came to light after the elderly, identified as Kuma Bewa, took the matter to the Nayagarh SP on Friday.
Police sources said around 15 days back, gold ornaments had been burgled from the house of one Bibhuti Bhusan Pradhan of the same village. Following the incident, villagers suspected Bewa to be behind the theft.
Subsequently, a village meeting was convened and Bewa was questioned on the matter. Though she refuted the theft allegations, villagers called a local occult practitioner and allegedly resorted to superstitious practices like ‘khata bula’ (moving cot ritual) and ‘nakha darpana’ (nail mirror divination) to identify the culprit.
Bewa alleged that the rituals falsely branded her as a thief despite the absence of any evidence against her. Subsequently, a kangaroo court was convened in the village on Thursday and the elderly was beaten in full public view.
Bewa claimed that she immediately took the matter to the local police. However, as the cops allegedly paid no heed to the matter, the elderly along with her son approached Nayagarh SP Suvendu Patra seeking justice.
Bewa further alleged that attempts were made to pressure her into settling the matter through local mediation instead of pursuing legal action. Following her complaint, sub-inspector of Rajsunakhala Outpost, Ramesh Jena visited the village and warned the residents of repeating such acts.
As per police, the matter was amicably settled after intervention of the Rajsunakhala outpost SI and other cops, however, all persons suspected to be involved in the assault were summoned for questioning.
Ranpur inspector-in-charge (IIC) A Sahu said an investigation has been initiated into the matter. “Strict action will be taken against those found involved so that no one dares to conduct kangaroo courts in the future,” he added.