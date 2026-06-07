Elderly woman assaulted by kangaroo court over theft charge in Odisha's Nayagarh district

BERHAMPUR: A 61-year-old woman was allegedly humiliated and assaulted over suspicion of theft under the diktat of a kangaroo court, at Jamusahi village under Kasandha panchayat in Nayagarh district.

The incident occurred on Thursday but came to light after the elderly, identified as Kuma Bewa, took the matter to the Nayagarh SP on Friday.

Police sources said around 15 days back, gold ornaments had been burgled from the house of one Bibhuti Bhusan Pradhan of the same village. Following the incident, villagers suspected Bewa to be behind the theft.

Subsequently, a village meeting was convened and Bewa was questioned on the matter. Though she refuted the theft allegations, villagers called a local occult practitioner and allegedly resorted to superstitious practices like ‘khata bula’ (moving cot ritual) and ‘nakha darpana’ (nail mirror divination) to identify the culprit.

Bewa alleged that the rituals falsely branded her as a thief despite the absence of any evidence against her. Subsequently, a kangaroo court was convened in the village on Thursday and the elderly was beaten in full public view.