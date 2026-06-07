Odisha government reinstates suspended IAS officer Dhiman Chakma in Revenue department

BHUBANESWAR: The state government has reinstated suspended IAS officer Dhiman Chakma and posted him as deputy secretary in the Revenue and Disaster Management department, pending the outcome of corruption proceedings against him.

Chakma, a 2021-batch IAS officer, was arrested by state Vigilance on June 8, 2025, while serving as sub-collector of Dharmagarh in Kalahandi district. He was allegedly caught red-handed while accepting a bribe of Rs 10 lakh from a businessman operating a stone crusher unit.

Following his arrest, Vigilance officials conducted searches at his official residence and reportedly recovered Rs 47 lakh in cash. The state government placed Chakma under suspension on June 10, 2025 and initiated departmental proceedings against him. He was subsequently forwarded to court in connection with the case. The Orissa High Court granted him bail on July 24, 2025.

Sources said Chakma’s reinstatement is in accordance with service rules governing prolonged suspension periods. However, both the departmental inquiry and the criminal case being heard by the Vigilance Court will continue independently.

Officials clarified that the reinstatement does not amount to exoneration and the outcome of the ongoing judicial and departmental proceedings will determine Chakma’s future service. The government will take further action based on the final verdict of the court, they said.