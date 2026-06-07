Odisha hospitals warned against charging pre, post-care costs under PMJAY, GJAY

BHUBANESWAR: The State Health Assurance Society (SHAS) of the state government has issued a strict advisory to all empanelled hospitals under the Ayushman Bharat Pradhan Mantri Jan Arogya Yojana (AB-PMJAY) and Gopabandhu Jan Arogya Yojana (GJAY), directing them not to charge beneficiaries for any pre or post-hospitalisation services covered under the scheme package.

The advisory was issued by SHAS chief executive Dr Brundha D following reports that some empanelled hospitals were collecting money from beneficiaries for diagnostic tests and other services before admission and post-discharge.

The Society has stated that under the scheme guidelines, the package cost includes expenses incurred at the same hospital for consultations, diagnostic tests and medicines up to three days prior to admission. Similarly, post-hospitalisation expenses incurred up to 15 days after discharge including consultations, medicines, diagnostic investigations and post-operative care are covered.

Hospitals have been instructed to arrange and provide the required medications, follow-up consultations and diagnostic evaluations free of cost during this period. Beneficiaries should not be asked to pay for any such services.