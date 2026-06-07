Odisha hospitals warned against charging pre, post-care costs under PMJAY, GJAY

BHUBANESWAR: The State Health Assurance Society (SHAS) of the state government has issued a strict advisory to all empanelled hospitals under the Ayushman Bharat Pradhan Mantri Jan Arogya Yojana (AB-PMJAY) and Gopabandhu Jan Arogya Yojana (GJAY), directing them not to charge beneficiaries for any pre or post-hospitalisation services covered under the scheme package.
The advisory was issued by SHAS chief executive Dr Brundha D following reports that some empanelled hospitals were collecting money from beneficiaries for diagnostic tests and other services before admission and post-discharge.
The Society has stated that under the scheme guidelines, the package cost includes expenses incurred at the same hospital for consultations, diagnostic tests and medicines up to three days prior to admission. Similarly, post-hospitalisation expenses incurred up to 15 days after discharge including consultations, medicines, diagnostic investigations and post-operative care are covered.
Hospitals have been instructed to arrange and provide the required medications, follow-up consultations and diagnostic evaluations free of cost during this period. Beneficiaries should not be asked to pay for any such services.
The advisory also states that in surgery cases, treatment-related post-operative complications and any readmissions linked to the original procedure must also be covered under the existing package cost.
The SHAS has directed all empanelled hospitals to strictly adhere to the scheme guidelines and refrain from charging beneficiaries for any service included in the approved package. It warned that any deviation from these provisions would be viewed seriously and invite appropriate action.
Meanwhile, Health and Family Welfare minister Mukesh Mahaling also conducted surprise inspections of two private hospitals in the city on Saturday to assess compliance with the advisory. He reviewed the implementation of the guidelines and interacted with hospital authorities regarding beneficiary services.
The minister also enquired about the functioning of help desks and instructed hospital managements to ensure that patients are treated with dignity and provided timely and appropriate medical care.