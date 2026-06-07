Odisha Motor Vehicle Dept constable immolates self in front of wife’s govt quarters in Berhampur, critical

BERHAMPUR: A constable attached to Odisha Motor Vehicle Department (OMVD) allegedly attempted self-immolation outside his wife’s government quarters near Bijipur chowk under Berhampur Town police limits on Friday night.

The injured constable, Ashutosh Mrudungia (31), was posted at Chhatrapur. He sustained nearly 80 per cent burn injuries and was initially admitted to MKCG Medical College and Hospital in Berhampur. Due to the severity of his condition, he was later referred to AIIMS Bhubaneswar.

Police said that Ashutosh had been married to a 32-year-old woman constable posted in Berhampur for around one-and-a-half years. The couple reportedly had frequent marital disputes, stemming from Ashutosh’s alcoholism and repeated demands for money.

On May 18, Ashutosh reportedly assaulted his wife, causing injuries to her face, abdomen and hands. At the time, she was three months pregnant. Following the incident, his wife filed a case at the Mahila police station and a case was registered against him. He was arrested in connection with the case. During this period, his wife reportedly suffered a miscarriage on May 23. He was released on bail recently.

Investigators said that after securing bail, he allegedly went to his wife’s quarters near Bijipur Chowk on Friday night and attempted self-immolation in front of the residence. He was rescued and rushed to hospital, said Berhampur SP Saravana Vivek M.