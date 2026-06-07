Orissa HC acquits 2 in NDPS case for failure to follow due procedure

CUTTACK: The Orissa High Court has set aside the conviction of two men sentenced to 10 years’ of rigorous imprisonment in a ganja trafficking case, holding that investigators failed to comply with the mandatory safeguards prescribed under section 42 of the Narcotic Drugs and Psychotropic Substances (NDPS) Act.

The court stated that section 42 requires officers receiving prior information about transportation or possession of narcotic substances to record such information in writing before conducting a search. The provision further mandates that the information be communicated to a superior officer within 72 hours.

Describing these requirements as mandatory and not procedural formalities, Justice Sibo Sankar Mishra noted that the prosecution had failed to establish compliance with the requirement.

“It has become abundantly clear that the application of Section 42 was inevitable and the investigating agency had to comply with the rigours of the statutory procedural safeguard,” Justice Mishra observed.

The judgment was passed while considering two criminal appeals challenging a February 29, 2024 judgment of the 1st Additional Sessions Judge, Balangir, which had convicted the appellants under section 20(b)(ii)(C) of the NDPS Act and imposed a fine of Rs 1 lakh on each of them.