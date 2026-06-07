Rabi procurement yet to begin in Odisha's Koraput district

JEYPORE: Farmers across Koraput district are facing uncertainty as rabi paddy procurement has failed to commence in most designated mandis, despite the process being scheduled to begin on June 1.

Official sources said procurement centres were to be opened in around 80 mandis across Jeypore, Borigumma, Kundra and Kotpad blocks. However, only one mandi has reportedly become operational so far, leaving farmers worried about the sale of their harvested produce.

The delay has raised concerns among nearly 19,000 registered farmers awaiting the sale of their rabi paddy under the government procurement programme. The district administration has set a target of procuring 8.37 lakh quintals of paddy during the first phase of the season.

Farmers alleged that the prolonged delay is causing hardship as the southwest monsoon is expected to arrive soon. Many have stored their paddy in temporary facilities and fear crop damage if rains begin before procurement picks up. Sources attributed the slow start to the non-participation of several rice millers in the procurement process.

The administration has entrusted 20 Large Area Multi-Purpose Cooperative Societies and three Pani Panchayats with procuring paddy from farmers at the mandis and supplying it to rice millers for custom milling.

Chief district civil supplies officer Manas Ranjan Mohapatra said said around 137 rice millers from Koraput and Balangir districts have agreed to lift paddy procured from farmers in Koraput.