SLSWCA clears Rs 500 crore lab diamond unit in Odisha's Khurda

BHUBANESWAR: In its efforts to establish a firm foothold in the gem and jewellery sector, the state government on Saturday approved a Rs 500 crore lab-grown diamond manufacturing facility in Khurda.

The diamond unit to be established by AVP Star Private Limited is projected to create 500 jobs. This is the second lab-grown diamond and jewellery manufacturing unit in Khurda district. In 2023, the government had approved a similar unit of Nuvo Aeon Diamond and Jewellery Manufacturing LLP backed by an investment of Rs 256.50 crore.

The AVP Star Pvt Ltd proposal was part of fresh investment worth Rs 3,793.33 crore the state-level single-window clearance authority (SLSWCA) chaired by chief secretary Anu Garg cleared on Saturday. The 24 projects are spread across 14 districts.

The largest employment generator among the approved projects is an apparel manufacturing unit proposed by Nandraj Textiles Private Limited in Khurda. The Rs 168.64 crore investment is expected to create 10,306 jobs. Another textile investment, Shahi Exports’ Rs 45.5 crore knitted garments facility in Sambalpur will generate 1,840 jobs.

In the clean energy and advanced manufacturing space, CESC Green Power Limited secured approval for a Rs 683.83 crore battery energy storage systems (BESS) project in Dhenkanal.