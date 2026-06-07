SLSWCA clears Rs 500 crore lab diamond unit in Odisha's Khurda

BHUBANESWAR: In its efforts to establish a firm foothold in the gem and jewellery sector, the state government on Saturday approved a Rs 500 crore lab-grown diamond manufacturing facility in Khurda.
The diamond unit to be established by AVP Star Private Limited is projected to create 500 jobs. This is the second lab-grown diamond and jewellery manufacturing unit in Khurda district. In 2023, the government had approved a similar unit of Nuvo Aeon Diamond and Jewellery Manufacturing LLP backed by an investment of Rs 256.50 crore.
The AVP Star Pvt Ltd proposal was part of fresh investment worth Rs 3,793.33 crore the state-level single-window clearance authority (SLSWCA) chaired by chief secretary Anu Garg cleared on Saturday. The 24 projects are spread across 14 districts.
The largest employment generator among the approved projects is an apparel manufacturing unit proposed by Nandraj Textiles Private Limited in Khurda. The Rs 168.64 crore investment is expected to create 10,306 jobs. Another textile investment, Shahi Exports’ Rs 45.5 crore knitted garments facility in Sambalpur will generate 1,840 jobs.
In the clean energy and advanced manufacturing space, CESC Green Power Limited secured approval for a Rs 683.83 crore battery energy storage systems (BESS) project in Dhenkanal.
The panel also approved a series of hospitality and tourism projects aimed at expanding high-end tourism infrastructure. These include a Rs 250 crore five-star resort by Swosti Premium in Koraput, resorts by SNM Hotels & Resorts (Rs 133.34 crore) and Pratyaksh Hotel & Resorts (Rs 70 crore) in Koraput, and eco-resort projects in Keonjhar and Mayurbhanj.
In industrial manufacturing, JSW Severfields Structures will invest Rs 215 crore in a steel fabrication unit in Jajpur, while Koshal Ceramics will expand its refractory products facility in Jharsuguda with an investment of Rs 275.07 crore.
Hindustan Coca-Cola Beverages received approval for a Rs 300 crore expansion project in Khurda, while several food processing, battery manufacturing and packaging units were cleared. Lithros Batteries India will establish an EV vehicles, batteries and inverter manufacturing unit in Khurda with an investment of Rs 60 crore.
In the logistics and infrastructure sector, MS Infraengineers Pvt Ltd proposes to establish a warehousing-cum-logistic park in Sambalpur with an investment of Rs 112.52 crore, while Inex Eco Logistics will develop logistics and warehousing infrastructure in Balangir with an investment of Rs 103.20 crore.