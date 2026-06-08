CM Majhi lays stone for 204 Godabarish Mishra model primary schools in Odisha

BHUBANESWAR: Chief Minister Mohan Charan Majhi on Sunday laid foundation stones for 204 Godabarish Mishra Adarsha Prathamika Vidyalayas across 30 districts, marking the second phase of the ambitious school infrastructure programme.
Addressing a function at Kumarbasta in Khurda district, the chief minister said these schools will be developed on the lines of the historic Satyabadi Bakula Bana Vidyalay established by Panchasakha with a focus on holistic learning.
“Primary education forms the foundation of a child’s future. A strong foundation ensures brighter prospects,” Majhi said, adding the schools will help nurture creativity, problem-solving skills and employability among students from an early age.
The chief minister said in the fast-changing job market, merely studies is not enough. “It is more important for children to become employable, capable of solving problems and being creative in their approach. This model primary school scheme will play a decisive role in achieving this goal,” he said.
Majhi said that the state government has brought wide-ranging reforms in the education sector including implementing the National Education Policy, establishing PM SHRI schools, Shishu Vatikas, and starting heritage school project along with nutritional support programmes.
He said 26,615 teaching and non-teaching personnel have been recruited over the past two years and steps have been taken to appoint 45,000 more teachers in the next three years.
In the first phase, the chief minister had laid the foundation stones for 118 schools from Banpur in January this year. With the addition of 204 schools, construction work has now commenced for 322 model primary schools across the state.
The state government plans to establish 2,200 model primary schools with an investment of Rs 12,000 crore.
School and Mass Education minister Nityananda Gond described the programme as a significant step towards strengthening primary education while Revenue and Disaster Management minister Suresh Pujari said the initiative would bring transformative changes to the state’s education system.
During the event, the chief minister interacted virtually with students and teachers from Mayurbhanj, Koraput, Balasore and Nuapada districts.