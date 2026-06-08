CM Majhi lays stone for 204 Godabarish Mishra model primary schools in Odisha

BHUBANESWAR: Chief Minister Mohan Charan Majhi on Sunday laid foundation stones for 204 Godabarish Mishra Adarsha Prathamika Vidyalayas across 30 districts, marking the second phase of the ambitious school infrastructure programme.

Addressing a function at Kumarbasta in Khurda district, the chief minister said these schools will be developed on the lines of the historic Satyabadi Bakula Bana Vidyalay established by Panchasakha with a focus on holistic learning.

“Primary education forms the foundation of a child’s future. A strong foundation ensures brighter prospects,” Majhi said, adding the schools will help nurture creativity, problem-solving skills and employability among students from an early age.

The chief minister said in the fast-changing job market, merely studies is not enough. “It is more important for children to become employable, capable of solving problems and being creative in their approach. This model primary school scheme will play a decisive role in achieving this goal,” he said.

Majhi said that the state government has brought wide-ranging reforms in the education sector including implementing the National Education Policy, establishing PM SHRI schools, Shishu Vatikas, and starting heritage school project along with nutritional support programmes.