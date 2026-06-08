CM Mohan Charan Majhi announces setting up of a Rs 1,000 crore sports complex at Gothapatana

BHUBANESWAR: Chief Minister Mohan Charan Majhi on Sunday announced that the state government will invest over Rs 4,000 crore to build modern multi-purpose stadiums in each block.

Addressing the valedictory session of the two-day ‘Chintan Shivir-2026’ organised by the Sports and Youth Services department, Majhi said a state-of-the-art multi-purpose sports complex will also be established at Gothapatana in the capital city with an investment of Rs 1,000 crore.

Expressing the government’s commitment to strengthening sport infrastructure at grassroots level, Majhi said Odisha has earned international recognition for successfully hosting major sporting events. The state is set to host the World Athletics Continental Tour Silver event this year after successfully organising the Bronze-level competition last year. It is also preparing to host the World Athletics Championships and the Asian Indoor Athletics Championships in 2028, he said.

To identify and nurture talents from rural areas, the government will expand the ‘Chief Minister’s Trophy’ initiative under which promising athletes will be selected and provided advanced training facilities, he said.

Majhi expressed confidence that by 2036, Odisha’s athletes will emerge regularly among world champions. “Odisha will not only be known as an excellent organiser of sporting events but also as a state that consistently produces world-class champions,” the CM said.

The conclave brought together sports administrators, athletes, experts and policymakers to discuss strategies for strengthening the state’s sports ecosystem and enhancing its international competitiveness. Sports and Youth Services minister Suryabanshi Suraj also spoke.