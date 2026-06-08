Conditions favourable, monsoon to enter Odisha in 3-4 days: IMD

BHUBANESWAR: The torment of the scorching heat is set to wane by the end of this week as the much-awaited southwest monsoon is likely to enter the state within the next three to four days.

The India Meteorological Department (IMD) on Sunday said the pace of pre-monsoon showers has intensified across Odisha. The monsoon winds have strengthened and conditions are favourable for its arrival in the state by mid-week, said director of the Bhubaneswar Meteorological Centre Manorama Mohanty.

“Conditions are favourable for the advance of the southwest monsoon into parts of Chhattisgarh and Odisha, the remaining areas of North East and parts of sub-Himalayan West Bengal and Sikkim over the next three to four days,” Mohanty said.

The monsoon reached Kerala on June 4, three days late than the normal onset date of June 1. The weather system generally reaches Odisha 10 to 12 days after its onset over Kerala.

Weather experts had earlier anticipated that the monsoon might miss its usual arrival window of June 10-12 in the state. They said that although the monsoon arrived late in Kerala, it has since advanced rapidly. Its arrival in Odisha will trigger widespread rainfall, providing relief from the sweltering heat and supporting agricultural activities ahead of the kharif season, they said.