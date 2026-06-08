Major fire at Aska post office in Odisha's Ganjam district

BERHAMPUR: A major fire broke out at Hatapada post office in Ganjam’s Aska, causing extensive damage to official records, furniture, computers, and other valuable assets on Sunday evening.

No casualties or injuries were reported in the fire which reportedly broke out due to a short circuit.

Sources said the fire originated on the second floor of the post office building and rapidly spread, raising fears that it could engulf the ground floor as well. On being informed, four fire tenders from Aska, Hinjilicut, Dharakote and Kabisuryanagar rushed to the spot and launched an operation. The blaze was brought under control after more than three hours.

The mishap resulted in destruction of several important documents, office furniture, computers, and other equipment. Preliminary estimates suggest losses running into several lakhs of rupees, though the exact extent of the damage is yet to be assessed.

The Aska head post office oversees a vast postal network comprising 45 sub-post offices, two head post offices, and 246 rural branch post offices. Given its administrative importance, officials fear that the loss of records and infrastructure could have a significant impact on postal operations in the region.

An official investigation has been initiated to determine the exact cause of the fire and assess the total damage.