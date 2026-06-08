Mother, daughter hacked to death in Sambalpur; youth detained

SAMBALPUR: In a gruesome double murder, a mother and her daughter were allegedly hacked to death with an axe while they were asleep in the front yard of their house at Giripali Khadiapada in Odisha's Sambalpur district.

The deceased were identified as Urkuli Patra (60) and her daughter Lilima Joda (35). According to preliminary reports, the incident took place late on Sunday night when the two were sleeping outside their house.

Police suspect the murders may be linked to allegations of witchcraft. A youth from the neighbourhood is alleged to have attacked the victims with an axe, killing them on the spot.

The suspect has been detained and is being questioned to ascertain the motive behind the crime and the sequence of events leading to the murders.

Sources said Lilima had been staying at her parental home for some time.

Following the incident, Sason police launched an investigation. A scientific team has been sent to the village, and police are examining all possible angles, including whether the crime was committed due to superstition-related suspicions.