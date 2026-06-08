Next Mahanadi Tribunal hearing to be held on June 27

BHUBANESWAR: The next hearing of the Mahanadi Water Disputes Tribunal has been scheduled on June 27. The hearing will follow a 10-day-long discussion between the legal and technical teams of Odisha and Chhattisgarh in New Delhi between June 16 and 26.

Sources said the two states are likely to submit a report to the Tribunal on the issues which have been resolved between them. The Tribunal will assess the progress of the bilateral talks between the two states. Officials from Central Water Commission (CWC) are also likely to attend the talks.

The discussion in New Delhi has been scheduled to expedite resolution of pending issues between the two states before a final step is taken for an amicable settlement of the dispute. Following the submission of seasonal water flow data and site inspection reports, both states are attempting to establish a mutually agreeable settlement formula.

While the overall macro-yield has been settled, joint technical committee meetings are being held to mathematically iron out specific location-based seasonal flow and dependability metrics before the final award, sources said. The political-level talks are expected to start once the issue of sharing of water advances.