NGT seeks Odisha govt response over plan to construct bus stand over pond in Padampur town

BARGARH: Considered by residents as a lifeline for groundwater recharge, rainwater drainage and local ecology, a decades-old pond in Bargarh’s Padampur town has become the centre of a growing legal battle with the National Green Tribunal (NGT) seeking fresh responses from the Odisha government over plans to construct a Rs 28.75 crore bus stand over it.

The NGT’s Eastern Zone bench at Kolkata recently issued notices to the additional chief secretary of Revenue and Disaster Management department, principal secretary of Commerce and Transport department, Bargarh collector, Padampur tehsildar and the regional transport officer (RTO) after local residents alleged that authorities had moved ahead with steps for the proposed project despite an earlier status quo order protecting the pond, which spans over two acres. The tribunal has also extended the status quo order till the next hearing scheduled on August 12.

The NGT notices come after a fresh application was filed by residents of Padampur town on May 12 alleging that while the matter remained pending before the tribunal, the Transport department floated a tender on March 30 for construction of a block-level bus stand over the pond at an estimated cost of Rs 28.75 crore.