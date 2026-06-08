NGT seeks Odisha govt response over plan to construct bus stand over pond in Padampur town

BARGARH: Considered by residents as a lifeline for groundwater recharge, rainwater drainage and local ecology, a decades-old pond in Bargarh’s Padampur town has become the centre of a growing legal battle with the National Green Tribunal (NGT) seeking fresh responses from the Odisha government over plans to construct a Rs 28.75 crore bus stand over it.
The NGT’s Eastern Zone bench at Kolkata recently issued notices to the additional chief secretary of Revenue and Disaster Management department, principal secretary of Commerce and Transport department, Bargarh collector, Padampur tehsildar and the regional transport officer (RTO) after local residents alleged that authorities had moved ahead with steps for the proposed project despite an earlier status quo order protecting the pond, which spans over two acres. The tribunal has also extended the status quo order till the next hearing scheduled on August 12.
The NGT notices come after a fresh application was filed by residents of Padampur town on May 12 alleging that while the matter remained pending before the tribunal, the Transport department floated a tender on March 30 for construction of a block-level bus stand over the pond at an estimated cost of Rs 28.75 crore.
“The pond has been serving as a natural reservoir and drainage channel for decades. In a drought-prone area like Padampur, it helps recharge groundwater and supports nearby wells and agricultural land. Filling it up could lead to waterlogging and flooding in surrounding localities during the monsoon while worsening water scarcity in the long run,” said advocate Sankar Prasad Pani, counsel for the applicants.
The status quo order was meant to preserve the disputed site. Floating a tender and involving third parties while the matter is pending before the NGT undermines the very purpose of that protection, he added.
In January 2024, around two acres of the pond area were alienated in favour of the Commerce and Transport department for construction of a block-level bus stand by the state government. However, local residents opposed the move and approached the NGT which had directed officials to maintain status quo over the nature of the land and any construction activity on September 16 last year.