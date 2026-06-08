Odisha cop with 80 per cent burns accuses wife, brother-in-law of setting him afire

BERHAMPUR: Investigation into the cause of severe burn injuries suffered by Odisha Motor Vehicle department constable Asutosh Mrudungia took a major turn on Sunday after the 31-year-old cop alleged that he was set on fire by his wife and brother-in-law.

Asutosh was rescued with 80 per cent burn injuries from near his constable wife’s government quarters in police colony near Bijipur chowk under Berhampur Town police limits on Friday.

On the day, Berhampur police reached AIIMS, Bhubaneswar to record Asutosh’s statement in presence of a magistrate. The constable reportedly told police that he had gone to the quarters of his wife Sandhya Nayak (32) when she along with her brother Dibas Nayak allegedly poured petrol on him.

“While I was trying to escape, Dibas lit a matchstick. I was suddenly engulfed in flames. I rushed out of the house and entered another person’s residence. They threw a bucket of water on me and doused the flames. After that, I collapsed on the floor. An ambulance later rescued me,” Asutosh claimed.

Police said Asutosh was seen running down the staircase engulfed in flames and entering the residence of havildar Gopal Nayak in an attempt to save himself. Gopal reportedly sustained burn injuries to his hands while trying to rescue him. It was initially reported that the constable had attempted self-immolation.