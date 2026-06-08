Odisha cop with 80 per cent burns accuses wife, brother-in-law of setting him afire

BERHAMPUR: Investigation into the cause of severe burn injuries suffered by Odisha Motor Vehicle department constable Asutosh Mrudungia took a major turn on Sunday after the 31-year-old cop alleged that he was set on fire by his wife and brother-in-law.
Asutosh was rescued with 80 per cent burn injuries from near his constable wife’s government quarters in police colony near Bijipur chowk under Berhampur Town police limits on Friday.
On the day, Berhampur police reached AIIMS, Bhubaneswar to record Asutosh’s statement in presence of a magistrate. The constable reportedly told police that he had gone to the quarters of his wife Sandhya Nayak (32) when she along with her brother Dibas Nayak allegedly poured petrol on him.
“While I was trying to escape, Dibas lit a matchstick. I was suddenly engulfed in flames. I rushed out of the house and entered another person’s residence. They threw a bucket of water on me and doused the flames. After that, I collapsed on the floor. An ambulance later rescued me,” Asutosh claimed.
Police said Asutosh was seen running down the staircase engulfed in flames and entering the residence of havildar Gopal Nayak in an attempt to save himself. Gopal reportedly sustained burn injuries to his hands while trying to rescue him. It was initially reported that the constable had attempted self-immolation.
Police said based on the complaint lodged by Asutosh’s sister Nibedita Patra, a case has been registered against Sandhya and Dibas. Statements of Asutosh, his wife, brother-in-law and eyewitnesses have been collected by investigators. A scientific team has seized a plastic bottle and a matchbox from the spot. The mobile phones of Asutosh, Sandhya and Dibas have also been seized for forensic analysis.
Berhampur SP Saravana Vivek M said investigation is continuing from all angles. “Assistance from the Crime Branch may be sought if required and polygraph tests of Sandhya and her brother could be considered if investigators deem it necessary to verify the authenticity of their statements,” he said.
Notably, Asutosh has been married to Sandhya, who is currently posted at Ganjam district police headquarters, for over a year. Police said the couple was experiencing marital discord, reportedly stemming from Asutosh’s alcoholism and dowry harassment.
Sandhya had lodged a domestic assault complaint against Asutosh on May 18 following which he was arrested. Sandhya, who was three months pregnant, reportedly suffered a miscarriage on May 23. Asutosh was released on bail on Tuesday (June 2) and went to his wife’s quarters on Friday.