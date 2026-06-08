Rituals to purify Kendrapara collectorate after youth’s suicide trigger outrage

KENDRAPARA: In an insensitive display rooted in superstition, the Kendrapara administration performed purification rituals in district collector’s office on Saturday, a day after a 28-year-old dalit youth allegedly died by suicide at the collectorate.
The administration invited two priests to conduct ‘Graha Shanti’ and ‘Vastu Shanti’ pujas inside the collectorate. The priests sprinkled holy water throughout the building and conducted a ‘havan’ inside the building. The spot where the youth, Sricharana Das, died was also washed and purified as part of the ceremony.
A resident of Raitundi village, Sricharana was found hanging from the iron railings of the collector’s office at around 1 pm on Friday. Family members and locals claimed that he had faced repeated harassment from revenue officials while trying to obtain permission to sell his land.
Employees of the collectorate claimed that the office building suffers from ‘serious Vastu defects’. Requesting anonymity, an employee said around six staff members had died in accidents in recent years, while several others had suffered health issues.
“The two-storey collectorate building was not constructed according to Vastu principles. The location of the main entrance, staircases and washrooms violates Vastu guidelines. Most of these defects can be corrected with proper consultation from Vastu experts,” he claimed.
Contacted, Kendrapara collector Raghuram R Iyer said, “The district administration organised the puja and related rituals to purify the premises after the unfortunate incident. At the same time, an investigation has been launched into the matter. Strict action will be taken against any official found guilty of wrongdoing or harassment.”
The move to perform purification rituals drew criticism from several quarters, with several leaders condemning it. “The state government is shielding inefficient and corrupt officials, causing immense hardship to people. The Graha Shanti and Vastu Shanti rituals are merely an eyewash intended to protect errant officials,” alleged Kendrapara MLA and senior BJD leader Ganeswar Behera.
Secretary of the district unit of CPI (M) Gayadhar Dhal said, “It is the administration’s foremost responsibility to take action against officials responsible for the youth’s untimely death. Instead, a puja was organised in the government office. Such religious rituals in a public office violate the secular principles enshrined in the Constitution.”