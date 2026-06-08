Rituals to purify Kendrapara collectorate after youth’s suicide trigger outrage

KENDRAPARA: In an insensitive display rooted in superstition, the Kendrapara administration performed purification rituals in district collector’s office on Saturday, a day after a 28-year-old dalit youth allegedly died by suicide at the collectorate.

The administration invited two priests to conduct ‘Graha Shanti’ and ‘Vastu Shanti’ pujas inside the collectorate. The priests sprinkled holy water throughout the building and conducted a ‘havan’ inside the building. The spot where the youth, Sricharana Das, died was also washed and purified as part of the ceremony.

A resident of Raitundi village, Sricharana was found hanging from the iron railings of the collector’s office at around 1 pm on Friday. Family members and locals claimed that he had faced repeated harassment from revenue officials while trying to obtain permission to sell his land.

Employees of the collectorate claimed that the office building suffers from ‘serious Vastu defects’. Requesting anonymity, an employee said around six staff members had died in accidents in recent years, while several others had suffered health issues.

“The two-storey collectorate building was not constructed according to Vastu principles. The location of the main entrance, staircases and washrooms violates Vastu guidelines. Most of these defects can be corrected with proper consultation from Vastu experts,” he claimed.