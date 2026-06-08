Skeleton of Odisha woman exhumed, boyfriend arrested for murder

KEONJHAR: Barbil police on Sunday exhumed the skeletal remains of a 21-year-old woman from Siddhamatha reserve forest, 26 days after she was allegedly murdered by her boyfriend.

The deceased was identified as Anita Mahakud of Dumbi Sahi village under Bhadrasahi panchayat. She had been missing since May 11. Anita reportedly left home without her mobile phone. Her family found that the last call received on Anita’s mobile phone had come from her boyfriend Sahaja Alda (26).

On being questioned, Sahaja reportedly claimed he knew nothing about her whereabouts. After Anita remained untraceable for three days, her mother lodged a missing person complaint at Barbil police station. The family later approached the Keonjhar SP, alleging inaction by the local police.

The case took a dramatic turn after police intensified their investigation and detained Sahaja on Saturday. During interrogation, he reportedly confessed to the murder and was arrested on Sunday.

Acting on his confession, investigators recovered Anita’s skeletal remains from a pit inside the forest, around 5 km from the murder site. The recovery was carried out in the presence of executive magistrate and tehsildar Rakesh Kumar Panda.