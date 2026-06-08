Two held with two leopard skins in Ganjam district

BERHAMPUR: Jarada police in Ganjam district arrested two persons from near Ankuli hilltop and seized leopard skins from them on Saturday.

The accused are Kesaba Jamadar (34) of Badagaon village under Ramagiri police limits in Gajapati district and Bira Jamadar (45) of Buratal village in Jarada area.

Jarada IIC Meenakshi Dalabehera on Sunday said following a tip-off of wildlife trafficking, a raid was conducted in upper Buratal area. During the operation, police spotted two suspects fleeing towards the nearby hilltop jungle and chased them. However, the accused duo allegedly used force against the cops in an attempt to escape.

The IIC said both the suspects resisted arrest with one of them threatening the police personnel with a sword. However, they were eventually overpowered and apprehended. A subsequent search led to the recovery of two gunny bags containing two leopard skins.

During further searches, police also recovered two live handmade bombs from one of the accused and a sword from the other. The accused failed to produce any valid licence or permit for possession of the leopard skins, the weapon, or the explosive materials.

Jarada police registered a case under relevant provisions of the BNS, Wildlife Protection Act, Arms Act, and the Explosive Substances Act. Both the accused were arrested and produced in court on the day. Further investigation is underway to ascertain the source and intended destination of the leopard skins, and determine whether a larger wildlife trafficking network is involved, the IIC added.

Last month, Jarada police had arrested three persons from Ankuli hilltop and seized a leopard skin from them.