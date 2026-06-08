Two women, 5-year-old girl among four injured after truck overturns on auto in Cuttack

CUTTACK: Four persons including two women and a five-year-old girl sustained critical injuries after a paddy seeds-laden truck overturned on the auto-rickshaw in which they were travelling, at Press Chhak under Madhupatna police limits on Sunday evening.

The injured have been identified as 35-year-old Durga Das and her daughter Gyaneswari Jena of Pandra, another woman Niramala Reddy (22) of Berhampur in Ganjam, and the auto driver, 60-year-old Madhab Kar.

As per reports, Das, her daughter and Reddy were travelling in the auto-rickshaw when the paddy seeds-laden truck lost control and collapsed on their vehicle, trapping the trio and the driver inside.

On being informed, fire services personnel rushed to the spot and rescued all four from the mangled auto by lifting the truck with the help of a crane.

They were rushed to the SCB Medical College and Hospital for treatment. While condition of the three female passengers is stated to be stable, the auto driver is reportedly in a critical condition.

Meanwhile, police have detained the truck helper but the driver managed to flee.