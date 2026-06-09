Amid buzz over Sujata’s entry, Naveen calls BJD meet on Wednesday

BHUBANESWAR: The buzz over the possible entry of Sujata R Karthikeyan, former IAS officer and wife of Naveen Patnaik’s trusted aide VK Pandian, into the BJD intensified on Monday after two party leaders indicated that she could join the regional outfit very soon.

The remarks were made by BJD candidate from Bhubaneswar Lok Sabha constituency in the 2024 elections Manmath Routray and former government chief whip Prashant Muduli, who lost the Jagatsinghpur Assembly seat. While neither holds an organisational position in the party, both are considered close to the BJD’s power centre.

The statements assume significance ahead of the June 10 meeting of all candidates defeated in the 2024 elections convened by the BJD president. Party sources said the former chief minister is expected to make key announcements on organisational restructuring during the meeting.

A section within the party believes there is substance to the speculation surrounding Karthikeyan’s entry as the BJD currently lacks a recognised second-in-command to oversee day-to-day affairs. Several leaders acknowledged that spokespersons and office-bearers are struggling to respond to political developments due to lack of any guidance from the leadership. They contended that the party will designate a leader to coordinate organisational and political activities on a routine basis.

The BJD leadership, however, has so far maintained silence even as discussions on the issue have continued both within the party and in political circles. However, according to sources, a strong group does not want any link with Pandian or his wife.